Polk County deputies search for suspect in fatal Davenport shooting

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night outside the Home Suites in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested the suspected getaway driver, but the alleged shooter, 29-year-old Angel Gonzalez-Morales, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact 911 or Heartland Crime Stoppers.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday night outside a hotel near the I-4 and U.S. 27 interchange.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the Home Suites in Davenport around 9:40 p.m. after reports of gunfire and found Elijah Johnson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man flee on foot into a red sedan, which was driven from the scene before stopping nearby. The suspect then ran into a wooded area, deputies said.

A short time later, deputies located the sedan at a McDonald’s near U.S. Highway 27 and Sand Mine Road and arrested the driver, identified as 39-year-old Angel Efrain-Reillo. He was taken into custody without incident.

Suspect still at large, armed and dangerous

What we don't know:

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Angel Gonzalez-Morales, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

What they're saying:

"If anyone knows where he is or sees him, they should call 911 immediately," Judd said. "He was last seen walking toward the woods behind the hotels located just east of U.S. 27 and north of I-4."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.