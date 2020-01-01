Police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by car while crossing Ormond Beach street

article

The Ormond Beach Police Department says that a 58-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening.

They said that units responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on West Granada Boulevard at approximately 8:52 p.m.

58-year-old Carol Sanogueria of Connecticut was reportedly struck by a westbound vehicle while crossing West Granada Boulevard. She was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

