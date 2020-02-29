Police: Woman accused of punching, squeezing 1-year-old girl to death 'out of frustration'

article

A judge has raised the bond to $3,000,000 for a Texas woman accused of killing a 20-month-old girl in December 2018.

Shayla Boniello, 30, reportedly admitted to police in Rockdale, Texas, that she attacked the toddler that she was babysitting out of frustration, according to the Epoch Times.

First responders were called on Dec. 3, 2018 to the child's home after she was reported unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCEN reports that a police affidavit stated that the child had been slapped, shook and squeezed.

Marijuana and smoking pipes were reportedly found near the girl's body, according to a police affidivit.

A Facebook page dedicated to the girl, Justice for Annie, was set up by the family. In a post, they thanked supporters after hearing about the bond being raised.

“Anything can still happen. Thank you for all the prayers and support,” a post read.

A pre-trial and bond hearing is reportedly set for March 5th.