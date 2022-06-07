Police to open substation in Daytona’s Seabreeze district

At their latest city commission meeting, council members approved leasing a building for a new substation for the Daytona Beach Police Department.

"Oh, I definitely think it’ll give neighbors peace of mind," said neighbor Susan Park.

The substation is expected to go up near Grandview and Glenview – off Seabreeze Boulevard. It would be walking distance from where a couple was brutally murdered in March.

Park said neighbors have been on alert ever since.

"There’s several people who have increased their security, their home security, they’ve added cameras and lighting," she said.

This month, a new rule went into effect in the city forcing bars to close at 2 a.m. instead of 3 a.m. following complaints of fights, noise, and trash – many from the Seabreeze area.

"There are so many problems there in that area, and obviously it followed up to our area two months ago when the couple was killed," said Chip Alexander.

At a city commission meeting on March 2nd – prior to the murders – police chief Jakari Young talked about his hopes for the added presence.

"Once my substation is in place, the goal is to have them right there on scene, and I think it’ll go a long way to reduce a lot of what we got going on down there," he said.