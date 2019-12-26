Police: Shots fired between two vehicles, suspects fled scene

article

Police say that they have set up a perimeter in Tavares after several shooting suspects fled.

The Tavares Police Department said that at 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Merry Road and Kellogg Drive in reference to shots fired between two vehicles.

They said that one vehicle crashed into a nearby pond while the other vehicle took off. The occupants of the crashed vehicle fled on foot.

A perimeter has reportedly been set up.

Police confirmed that no one is suspected to be injured at this time.

This story is developing, check back for updates.