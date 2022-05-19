Police: Shooting in Orlando leaves 1 man in serious condition, prompts road closures

article

Orlando police say one man is in serious condition after being shot on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Goldenrod Rd around 11 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No other information is known about the shooting, including if there are any suspects.

Police say northbound Goldenrod Rd. will be closed between Lee Vista and Hoffner Ave. as officers and detectives investigate.

MORE NEWS: Florida man missing after his boat washes ashore at Melbourne Beach, Coast Guard says

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.