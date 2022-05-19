Florida man missing after his boat washes ashore at Melbourne Beach, Coast Guard says

article

A search is underway for a missing Florida man after his boat washed ashore at Melbourne Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities said several agencies, including the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, are assisting in the search for Dale Hossfield, 68, of Vero Beach.

Crews said they found his 29-foot boat that washed ashore on Wednesday evening.

Photo via the U.S. Coast Guard

If you have any information that can help with the case, you're asked to call the Sector Miami command center at 305-535-4472.