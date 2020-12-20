Police seek suspect connected to shooting at 'Light Up Eustis' event

Eustis police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Officers have issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Brycen Jacobe Williams. He is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.

The shooting happened last month after the 'Light Up Eustis' holiday event near Clifford Ave. Witnesses say the suspects were driving in the area in a red SUV when one of them began shooting.

A woman, who police say was not the intended target, was shot. She suffered minor injuries.

Police are still searching for several other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

