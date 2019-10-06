Police searching for shooting suspect after 1 is injured in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Bruton Boulevard and Columbia Street.
Investigators said that they found a victim shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The suspect reportedly fled before police arrived. He is still at large and there were no witnesses on scene who could provide additional details.