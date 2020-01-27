Police searching for Florida juvenile that has been missing for over 20 days

article

The Ocala Police Department says that juvenile Mackenzie Ham has been missing since January 8.

They said that she is about five-feet, four-inches tall, 115 pounds, has blue eyes with a hazel speck on the bottom left iris, and has blonde hair but it may be dyed.

They ask that if you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, that you please contact 321-888-2198.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.