Police search for man involved in basketball court shooting in Lady Lake: officials

Lady Lake Police are searching for a man accused of shooting toward people on a basketball court.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. during a fight at 221 W. Guava Street, police said.

The suspect, described as a Black man with locs, and a red tattoo behind his ear, took a gun from his white 4-door car, possibly a Hyundai, and fired shots at multiple people on the court.

Police said no one was injured.

"Hundreds of people -- including youth sports teams, families, and seniors -- enjoy our athletic fields and parks every week without issue," said Police Chief Steve Hunt. "Lady Lake Police will continue to work to ensure our parks remain safe for everyone."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lady Lake Police Detective Jim Dunagan at (352) 751-1565 or via email at jdunagan@ladylake.org.