Police search for two people allegedly involved in deadly-hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating two people allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.
Officers were called to South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a driver spotted a man lying on the side of the road and called 911.
That man, later identified by police as Q’ueshawn Emmanuel Jones, 24, was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators believe he was walking west on South Nova Road crossing the Bellevue Avenue intersection, when a dark-colored car headed north on South Nova Road hit him and did not stop.
Police said they are possibly looking for a gray BMW sedan with heavy damage to its front end, including a shattered front windshield.
(Photo via Daytona Beach Police Department)
Officers believe a man was driving the car and a woman was in the passenger seat.
If you have any information, contact the police department.