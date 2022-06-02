Police search for two people allegedly involved in deadly-hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating two people allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Officers were called to South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a driver spotted a man lying on the side of the road and called 911.

That man, later identified by police as Q’ueshawn Emmanuel Jones, 24, was pronounced dead on scene.

STORY: 'I will hit you:' Florida man, 77, punches friend, 84, over golf etiquette at The Villages, deputies say

Investigators believe he was walking west on South Nova Road crossing the Bellevue Avenue intersection, when a dark-colored car headed north on South Nova Road hit him and did not stop.

Police said they are possibly looking for a gray BMW sedan with heavy damage to its front end, including a shattered front windshield.

(Photo via Daytona Beach Police Department)

Officers believe a man was driving the car and a woman was in the passenger seat.

Advertisement

If you have any information, contact the police department.