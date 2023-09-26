Police responding to reports of looting in Philadelphia

Authorities in Philadelphia responded to widespread reports of looting Tuesday night at retail stores across the city.

A massive police presence swarmed a stretch of Walnut Street between 15th and 18th streets around 9 p.m. Videos posted to X, formerly called Twitter, shows retail stores like Lululemon, the Apple Store and Footlocker ravaged by looters.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley obtained video of the ransacked Apple Store with iPhones and iPads scattered across the display tables. Keeley reports that Apple many of the stolen Apple products were left behind when the thieves realized the device's anti-theft technology rendered them inactive.

Looting was also reported in North Philadelphia where thieves struck retail stores like GameStop and Walmart. SkyFOX hovered over a Family Dollar in West Philadelphia that appeared to have been pillaged by looters.

Several arrests were made, according to Keeley, but police have not confirmed how many people were placed in custody.

A massive police presence responded to Center City for widespread reports of looting.

The looting comes on the same day a Philadelphia judge dismissed charges against former police officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Dial was facing first-degree murder other charges in the shooting that happened during a traffic stop last month in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Police body camera footage shown at the preliminary hearing of fired Officer Mark Dial showed Irizarry holding a knife near his right leg as police approached his stopped vehicle. The officers had pulled Irizarry over on a residential street after a short pursuit prompted by erratic driving.

The ruling came after a courtroom, packed with police and relatives of Irizarry, watched about 20 minutes of the harrowing video footage. His attorneys argued that Dial acted in self-defense when he fired his weapon at close range shortly after noon on Aug. 14.

"We are going to continue to fight for justice, because that was wrong," Irizarry's cousin Aracelis Brown, 28, said in an interview after the hearing. Prosecutors said they will seek to have the murder and other charges reinstated.

Authorities have not said if they believe Tuesday night's looting is related to the controversial decision. A peaceful protest was held outside City Hall Tuesday evening during which a large crowd gathered to demand justice for Irizarry.