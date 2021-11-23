Police release Ring video of suspect in Winter Garden homicide

Winter Garden police have released security video that appears to show the suspect wanted in a homicide.

Police say on Saturday they responded to 13043 Social Lane in reference to a shooting. They say they found a black male on the ground who had been fatally shot.

The victim was identified as Anthony Lewis Washington.

According to police, Washington had arrived home and was approached by the suspect after getting out of his vehicle.

Video appears to show the suspect in the area at the time. This is an active investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Sergeant Dave Clarke at 407-877-4876 or CRIMELINE 407-423-TIPS.