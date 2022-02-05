Police: person shot multiple times, killed in Leesburg

article

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Investigators responded to the 2200 block of Waitman Avenue on Saturday at 11:09 p.m.

Officers found a person lying in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was transported to UF Health in Leesburg. Police say the victim was later taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where the victim later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department.