Police: Brick pavers fall off of truck, causing delays on I-4 East at turnpike in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:23AM
Police in Orlando say pavers fell off a truck Monday morning, causing traffic delays on I-4 East. Photo via the Orlando Police Department. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers can expect major delays Monday morning after Orlando police say brick pavers fell off a truck and onto Interstate 4 East at Florida's Turnpike. 

SKYFOX flew over the area where several pavers could be seen blocking two eastbound lanes.

Officers are working with troopers and crews with the Florida Department of Transportation to clean up the mess.

Police said I-4 eastbound is currently closed just east of the turnpike. 

The express lanes eastbound will remain open. 

Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates. 