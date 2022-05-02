Police: Brick pavers fall off of truck, causing delays on I-4 East at turnpike in Orlando

article

Drivers can expect major delays Monday morning after Orlando police say brick pavers fell off a truck and onto Interstate 4 East at Florida's Turnpike.

SKYFOX flew over the area where several pavers could be seen blocking two eastbound lanes.

Officers are working with troopers and crews with the Florida Department of Transportation to clean up the mess.

Police said I-4 eastbound is currently closed just east of the turnpike.

The express lanes eastbound will remain open.

Advertisement

Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates.