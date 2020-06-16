Police officer stops to fix fallen flag outside Nebraska car repair shop

A police officer in Kearney, Nebraska, was caught on camera fixing an American flag that had fallen from outside a local business on June 14.

Security footage shared by Kearney Tire & Auto Service captured the moment the officer picked the flag up from the sidewalk in front of the store. After noticing that the holder was damaged, he folded the flag up and rested it against the building.

“We were out of town on Sunday and this kind officer stopped to rescue ol glory [Old Glory] and show the respect it deserves when our holder broke,” the car repair shop wrote in a Facebook post.

“We were called right away with the issue and we were so thankful,” it added.