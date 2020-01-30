Police: Officer shoots, wounds Florida kidnapping suspect

Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed kidnapping suspect.

Orlando police say a sergeant had been conducting surveillance near a shopping center, spotted two men forcing another man into an SUV and called for assistance.

Investigators say patrol cars followed the SUV, and one of the kidnapping suspects hopped out and fled on foot. Officers followed him to the shopping center parking lot, where he tried to carjack someone.

When officers engaged the man, police say the suspect reached for a weapon, prompting an officer to shoot him. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities later identified 29-year-old Trave Billings as the suspect who was shot by the responding officer. His injuries are described by detectives as non-life threatening. Billings has been hospitalized and faces charges of armed kidnapping w/firearm, armed carjacking w/firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Also arrested was 29-year-old De'Angelo Stephenson, charged with armed kidnapping w/firearm, and armed carjacking w/firearm.

