Police: Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE: Orlando police said on Saturday that Young was found safe and is back with his family.
The Orlando Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing man.
Officers are looking for Noel Young, 65, who was last seen walking away from the area of south Orange Avenue and east Muriel Street at 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Investigators say he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and may be disoriented.
If you see him, please call the Orlando Police Department or dial 911.
