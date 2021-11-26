Police: Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe

article

UPDATE: Orlando police said on Saturday that Young was found safe and is back with his family.

The Orlando Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing man.

Officers are looking for Noel Young, 65, who was last seen walking away from the area of south Orange Avenue and east Muriel Street at 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators say he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and may be disoriented.

If you see him, please call the Orlando Police Department or dial 911.