Police: Man dubbed 'Malibu Rapist' connected to 26 sexual battery cold cases

The Orlando Police Department announced on Monday that 26 cold cases involving women were solved.

Investigators say George Girtman was behind the attacks - some going back 30 years.

He has been dubbed the "Malibu Rapist," according to officials.

Girtman is serving a life sentence in prison after being convicted of sexual batteries in the Malibu neighborhood in Orlando.

The department is expected to explain how detectives connected Girtman to the 26 cold cases during a news conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

