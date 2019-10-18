Police: Man caught on camera stealing a $7,000 dog from store

Dunwoody police are searching for a man who they say stole a $7,000 puppy from a business. The man was captured on surveillance video stuffing the French bulldog into a messenger bag and bolting out of the store.

It happened Wednesday in the middle of the day with customers nearby at the Petland along Ashford Dunwoody. Cameras caught a man dressed in a red hoodie with a messenger bag walk into the business. He initially asked to see an English bulldog.

The Frenchie was 3 months old and weighs about six pounds. The manager said the pup is part of a rare breed.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Dunwoody Police Department.