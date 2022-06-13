Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Man arrested for DUI, child neglect after causing multi-vehicle crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Volusia County
Adam Carey was arrested for DUI and child neglect. (Photo via Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DELTONA, Fla. - A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for reportedly driving under the influence with a baby in the back seat of the car, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. 

Witnesses told deputies Adam Carey was driving recklessly in a gray Kia at the intersection of Courtland Boulevard and Howland Boulevard, a charging affidavit stated. Police said he was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain his lane when he caused the crash. A woman and the baby were passengers in the car at the time.

Police determined Carey was under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a nonprescription drug, the affidavit stated.

He was arrested shortly after on DUI and child neglect charges. 