Police: Man allegedly threatened woman, attempted to kidnap her at Orlando apartment

The Orlando Police Department said that on Tuesday morning, officers responded to Rosewood Way regarding an Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and an Attempted Kidnapping.

They said that the victim was walking in the apartment complex when she asked a male, who she did not know, for a lighter. The male reportedly acted like he would provide a lighter but then threatened the victim with a handgun and unsuccessfully attempted to pull her into his apartment.

Several attempts were made to call the suspect out of his apartment but were all unsuccessful, police said. He was positively identified by the victim though and an arrest warrant is reportedly being completed.

Police said that the victim was not injured.

This story is developing, check back for updates.