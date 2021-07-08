Police look to ID man who attacked vending machine, trash can in video

The Tavares Police Department said that they are attempting to find a man who was caught on video attacking a trash can and a vending machine in a parking garage.

They said that the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the Tavares parking garage.

"Why? We don't know," they explained in a Facebook video that included the video.

MORE NEWS: US war in Afghanistan will end August 31, Biden says

They said that the man was seen with two other people and damaged vehicles on the second floor. In addition, he was seen kicking trash cans on the first floor and hitting a vending machine.

Police ask that those who may know the individual reach out to them.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.