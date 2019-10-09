Police: Kids recovering after mom crashed into palm tree

article

Three of four children have been released from the hospital a week after authorities say their mother tried to kill them by crashing into a tree.

According to investigators, Calicia L. Williams, 36, intentionally drove her vehicle into the tree after telling her children to take off their seatbelts. Detectives said she told them, "The devil can’t hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us."

Williams and her 13-year-old daughter remain at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Williams has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and will be brought to the Marion County Jail after she is released from the hospital.

The woman's 7-year-old twins and a 9-year-old child are now being cared for by relatives.