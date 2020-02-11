Police: Investigation continues for Orlando shooting, suspect unknown

article

Police continue to investigate a shooting downtown on South Street.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the victim 39-year-old Ishmael James, was in a parking lot with gunshot wounds and was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the suspect is unknown and is asking for anyone with information to contact the Orlando Police.

