Police investigating possible murder-suicide in New Smyrna Beach

What we know:

Officers with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD) said they responded to the call on Tuesday morning. Reports show the call came from an out-of-state woman who reported a disturbing phone conversation with a woman known to her who is a New Smyrna Beach resident.

According to the woman who made the report, the 61-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach said she had killed her boyfriend and intended to take her own life.

Officers immediately responded to the woman’s residence, but found the woman dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

NSBPD investigators asked the South Daytona Police Department (SDPD) to conduct a welfare check at the home of the man believed to be the woman’s boyfriend, and they found the 62-year-old man dead.

The NSBPD is leading the investigation into the suicide, while the SDPD is handling the homicide investigation. Both agencies said they are coordinating closely to determine the full scope and sequence of events.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any details on the events leading up to the incident.

What's next:

The investigation currently remains active and ongoing.

Authorities said the identities of the man and woman that died are being withheld at this time pending next-of-kin notification.