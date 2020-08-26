Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Orlando that injured a minor

article

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting where they said a minor was injured after being grazed by a bullet.

The Orlando Police Department said that there was a drive-by shooting on Orange Center Boulevard.

They said that a male juvenile in his late teens was grazed by a bullet and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.