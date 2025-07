article

The Brief Officials said bullets struck an Orlando apartment after a shooting on Saturday. Suspect information has yet to be released.



Officials with the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Milennia Boulevard after reports of shots being fired.

Police later said that an apartment was struck in the shooting. There were no victims in the incident, according to police.

Suspect information has yet to be released.