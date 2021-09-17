Police identify man shot dead at Orlando apartment complex

Orlando police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at an apartment complex late Thursday night.

Police responded to the Oak Grove Apartments on Walden Circle. The complex is located near the Mall at Millennia.

They say when they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jahmari Darby.

Darby was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

