Police: Georgia man shoots, kills home invader during confrontation

An armed Georgia homeowner stopped a burglary suspect after he forced his way into the home, police say.

Officers with the Milton Police Department received a 911 call on Saturday, Feb. 29 at around 8:40 p.m. about a burglary at a home on the 12000 block of New Providence Road.

Before police got to the scene, officers say the suspect forcibly entered the home through its locked front door and confronted the homeowner.

During the confrontation, police say the homeowner fired a handgun multiple times, hitting the intruder in the torso.

Medics treated the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Corey Patton II from Charlotte, North Carolina, at the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital. Patton was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say they are still investigating and are not releasing the homeowner's name or if they will be charged with anything.