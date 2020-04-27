Police cite owner of home that was site of packed Chicago house party

The owner of a home that was the site of a large house party which violated social distancing guideline over the weekend on the Northwest Side has been cited by police.

After investigators confirmed the location of the party, the homeowner was issued a notice of violation for disorderly conduct, Chicago police spokesman Luis Agostini said in a statement Monday.

Video footage of the April 25 party in the 2000 block of North Narragansett Avenue went viral, amassing more than a million views on Facebook. It appears to show partiers packed into a home, some unable to move freely because of the crowd.

Officers were called to the home just after midnight Sunday and dispersed about 50 people people from the location, police said. No arrests or citations were reported at the time.

“The City will follow up with the owners of the property and attendees to ensure any health risks that could have arisen from this party are monitored and mitigated,” CPD spokesman Luis Agostini said.

In a tweet, Mayor Lori Lightfoot admonished the gathering saying “what was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.”