Police: 'Armed and dangerous' Daytona Beach man wanted for shooting another in the head during argument

The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Terrell Kevon Jones.

Police say Jones is a convicted felon who is wanted for shooting 38-year-old Dewayne Gaddy in the head during an argument on Friday. They say the incident happened at the victim's residence at the Mt. Carmel Apartments on North Lincoln Street.

When detectives arrived at the home to investigate, they say Jones' girlfriend, Geneiva B. Reeves, was attempting to clean up the crime scene using bleach and throwing evidence into the dumpster at the complex. She was arrested and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Gaddy was found nearly 12 hours after the shooting in a Winnebago parked in the backyard of a home on Jefferson Street. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Jones is a black male who stands around 6’1 and weighs around 195 pounds. His last known address is in Daytona Beach. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Jones is to please contact Detective David Dinardi immediately at (386) 671-5219.

