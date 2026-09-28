Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Atlantic, NHC says

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The Brief Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, which is about 870 miles north-east of Bermuda, has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Fay has weakened to a tropical depression and will continue to weaken in the Atlantic.



Tropical Storm Hanna has formed over the central subtropical Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is about 870 miles northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

No threat to the U.S.

Hanna is moving east and is expected to keep moving away from the U.S. over the next few days.

The storm is not expected to be a hurricane. It's expected to weaken and become a remnant low by midweek.

8th named storm

Hanna is the eighth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Fay weakens in the Atlantic

Fay is now a Tropical Depression and will continue to meander and weaken out in the open Atlantic.

There are no threats to Florida or the U.S.