Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Atlantic, NHC says
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Tropical Storm Hanna has formed over the central subtropical Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is about 870 miles northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
No threat to the U.S.
Hanna is moving east and is expected to keep moving away from the U.S. over the next few days.
The storm is not expected to be a hurricane. It's expected to weaken and become a remnant low by midweek.
8th named storm
Hanna is the eighth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.
Fay weakens in the Atlantic
Fay is now a Tropical Depression and will continue to meander and weaken out in the open Atlantic.
There are no threats to Florida or the U.S.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the National Weather Center.