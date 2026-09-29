article

The Brief Health officials confirmed a Pinellas County resident died from Vibrio vulnificus last week, bringing Florida's death toll to five. The state reports 23 total cases across Florida, with deadly infections also reported in Bay, Broward, Marion and Palm Beach counties. The infection spreads through raw shellfish or open wound contact with warm coastal waters, carrying a 50% fatality rate if it enters the bloodstream.



The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that a fifth person has died from Vibrio vulnificus this year, which at its most severe, can cause the tissue around an open wound to die.

Pinellas County resident dies from Vibrio vulnificus

What we know:

The Florida Department of Health reported last week that a Pinellas County resident is among five people who have died from Vibrio vulnificus in the state. The other four deadly cases were confirmed in Bay, Broward, Marion and Palm Beach counties.

Florida health officials have logged 23 total infections across the state so far. The total deadly cases match last year's total of five deaths, while 19 people died from the bacterial infection in 2024.

What we don't know:

State health officials have not released details regarding the Pinellas County victim's identity, age or exact location of exposure. It remains unknown whether the infection resulted from eating raw seafood or exposing an open wound to coastal waters.

What is Vibrio vulnificus, and how can you get it?

Why you should care:

Vibrio vulnificus thrives naturally in warm, brackish seawater. Most individuals contract vibriosis by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters. People with cuts or open wounds can also absorb the bacteria through direct exposure to marine waters.

While healthy individuals usually experience mild symptoms, the infection poses severe risks to people with chronic liver disease, kidney disease or weakened immune systems.

50% death rate if it enters the bloodstream

By the numbers:

Bloodstream infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus carry a 50% fatality rate. Studies indicate people with underlying health conditions are 80 times more likely to develop bloodstream infections than healthy individuals.

Overall, roughly 1 in 5 infected patients die, occasionally within 24 to 48 hours of symptoms starting. Many surviving patients require intensive care unit treatment or limb amputations.

Signs and symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus

Big picture view:

Swallowing the bacteria causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Open wound exposures can trigger severe skin infections, ulcers and blistering lesions. If the organism enters the blood, patients may experience high fever, chills and life-threatening septic shock. Medical providers must use specialized growth media on blood, stool or wound cultures to accurately diagnose the infection.

Here is how to avoid contracting Vibrio vulnificus

What you can do:

Health officials urge everyone to avoid raw oysters and raw shellfish. Shellfish should be cooked thoroughly. Boil or steam shellfish in the shell until they open, then continue boiling for five additional minutes or steaming for nine minutes. Shucked oysters require boiling for at least three minutes or frying at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.

Keep open wounds out of warm saltwater, brackish water and raw seafood juices. High-risk individuals should wear protective footwear on beaches to avoid cuts from shells or rocks and wear gloves when handling raw seafood.