Bakso the tiger to leave Disney's Animal Kingdom this fall

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The Brief Bakso, the Sumatran tiger at Disney's Animal Kingdom, will move to another zoo later this fall. The announcement comes after Bakso celebrated his second birthday. Bakso was born in Sept. 2024, and was the first tiger cub born at the park in seven years.



Bakso, the Sumatran tiger that was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom two years ago, is about to begin a new chapter.

What we know:

Disney World announced Monday that the 2-year-old tiger will leave Animal Kingdom and move to a different Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited zoo this fall.

Why is Bakso leaving Animal Kingdom?

Disney said the move is part of the AZA's Species Survival Plan, a program that helps support the future of species in managed care.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered, with fewer than 600 remaining in the wild.

Bakso could one day father his own cubs and help contribute to the future of his species, Disney said.

Growing up before park visitors' eyes

Bakso was born at Animal Kingdom Sept. 26, 2024, to mom Sohni and dad Conrad.

His name was inspired by the Indonesian word for "meatball."

Bakso, the Sumatran tiger, as a cub in 2024. (Credit: Disney Parks)

After spending months backstage bonding with mom, Bakso made his public debut on the park's Maharajah Jungle Trek in January 2025.

He was the first tiger cub born at the park in seven years, with Disney calling his birth an "important milestone" for the park and for conservation.

Since his birth, visitors have been able to watch him grow from a bashful cub to an energetic teen.

Disney also shared updates about Bakso in a series on the Disney Parks Blog called "Tiger TV Tuesdays."

Final visits

What we don't know:

Disney has not yet announced the exact date of Bakso's move or where he'll be going.

In the meantime, visitors can still see him along the Maharajah Jungle Trek.