Body found during search for missing boogie boarder in Brevard County, officials say

The Brief Officials said the man went missing around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies described him as a man in his 50s who had a boogie board at the time he went underwater.



Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are conducting a search for a man who went missing Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The search began around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach after officials received a call that a man went underwater and did not resurface, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man, later identified as 53-year-old Jason Doyle, was on a boogie board at the time of the incident.

On Monday, authorities said a body was found during the search. Officials have not yet confirmed the person’s identity.