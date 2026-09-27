Body found during search for missing boogie boarder in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are conducting a search for a man who went missing Sunday morning, according to deputies.
The search began around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach after officials received a call that a man went underwater and did not resurface, according to deputies.
Deputies said the man, later identified as 53-year-old Jason Doyle, was on a boogie board at the time of the incident.
On Monday, authorities said a body was found during the search. Officials have not yet confirmed the person’s identity.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.