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Body found during search for missing boogie boarder in Brevard County, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published September 27, 2026 3:19 PM EDT
Published September 27, 2026 3:19 PM EDT
Officials search for man who went missing from Brevard beach
Officials search for man who went missing from Brevard beach

Officials search for man who went missing from Brevard beach

Multiple agencies assisted in trying to locate a man who went underwater and didn't resurface, according to officials.

The Brief

    • Officials said the man went missing around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
    • Deputies described him as a man in his 50s who had a boogie board at the time he went underwater.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are conducting a search for a man who went missing Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The search began around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach after officials received a call that a man went underwater and did not resurface, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man, later identified as 53-year-old Jason Doyle, was on a boogie board at the time of the incident. 

On Monday, authorities said a body was found during the search. Officials have not yet confirmed the person’s identity.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Brevard County News