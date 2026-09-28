Body pulled from water near Wekiwa Springs State Park

The Brief A swimmer died Monday evening after going underwater at Wekiwa Springs State Park. Witnesses said they immediately called for help as rescue crews searched the water. They hope the tragedy reminds visitors to stay alert and act quickly during water emergencies.



A swimmer died Monday evening after going underwater and not resurfacing near Wekiwa Springs State Park, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews recover body

What we know:

The call for a possible drowning came in just before 7:15 p.m. near Wekiwa Springs State Park.

A swimmer died Monday evening after going underwater and not resurfacing near Wekiwa Springs State Park, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Witnesses said they saw the swimmer disappear beneath the water and immediately ran to get help. Rescue crews later recovered the man's body from the water.

A swimmer died Monday evening after going underwater and not resurfacing near Wekiwa Springs State Park, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Two witnesses who recorded the emergency response said they hope the tragedy reminds visitors to stay alert around the water.

They urged swimmers and families to pay attention not only to their own group but also to others nearby and to act quickly if someone appears to be in trouble. Pasted text

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim's identity or additional details about what led to the drowning.

The investigation remains ongoing.