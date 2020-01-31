Police: 6 injured after car crashes into Lynx bus in Orlando, driver arrested on DUI charge

Six passengers were injured after police say a car crashed into the Lynx bus they were on overnight in Orlando. The driver has been arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, four of the people had minor injures, one was serious, and the bus driver was transported as a trauma alert.

Police say the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. They say a car traveling eastbound on Carter Street struck a Lynx bus going northbound on Westmoreland Drive. The bus ended up hitting a support wall under State Road 408, shattering the windshield of the bus.

The Lynx bus was not at fault, police said.

"A DUI investigation was conducted on the driver of the at-fault passenger vehicle. The driver, Amanda Gilliland, was arrested for DUI and booked into the Orange County Jail," Orlando police said.

Six people on board the bus were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. No one in the car was injured. Westmoreland was shut down from Long Street to Conley Street while authorities worked the scene.

Around 8:00 a.m., the Lynx bus was hauled away from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

