Police: 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Tavares

The Tavares Police Department is investigating after an apparent double murder and suicide.

It happened at 331 Lakecrest Dr. Police say the three people involved were known to each other.

"We ask that you give the families respect and privacy during this difficult time," police said.

Authorities say there is absolutely no threat to the community.

No other information has been released. Check back for details.