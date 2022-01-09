Police: 20-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting

article

The Tavares Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in which officers say a 20-year-old man was shot.

It happened on West Maud street on Saturday night.

Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

A vehicle and suspect description was not yet provided.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 352-343-2101.

