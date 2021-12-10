Police: 2 hurt, including teen, when truck crashed into Orlando apartment building

Neighbors rushed out of their apartments at a complex on Curry Ford Road in Orlando after hearing a truck crash into another unit.

"We were inside watching TV and heard ‘boom, boom!’" said Connie Steighner, who was in the apartment across from the crash.

She said the driver hit two cars in the parking lot before taking down a wall and leaving a huge hole.

Orlando police said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

At least two people were inside, including a 14-year-old who suffered minor injuries.

"She was sitting on the couch and the truck hit, went right in and hit the couch."

Our cameras were there as a second person was taken away in an ambulance.

People who live here tell FOX 35 that was the teen's mother.

"Her daughter was taken to Arnold Palmer, and she’s being taken to the hospital, too," said a neighbor.

Police say the driver lost control of the truck.

Code enforcement officers are evaluating the building.

"He was an older gentleman and I don’t know what they did with him, but they took him out," a neighbor said about the truck driver.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.