Police: 1 killed when Florida teens take turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor

article

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Marion County boy.

Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, were arrested on Thursday. Vining is facing a Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child with a Firearm charge. Police say Whitler was arrested on a charge of Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.

Belleview police say on Sunday, April 3, they responded to SE 52nd Court where the victim, Christoper Leroy Broad Jr., had been shot inside the home. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say they discovered evidence to prove that Vining shot and killed Broad.

MORE NEWS: Woman shot during fight at hotel in Orlando's tourist district, deputies say

"Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor. Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck," the police department said.

Whitler, who was initially interviewed as a witness to the shooting, allegedly misled officials with inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad.

Vining and Whitler are both being charged as adults.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.