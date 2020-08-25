Playoffs: Orlando Magic to play Milwaukee Bucks in 5th game of series

article

Orlando Magic will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT.

The playoff series is currently being led by the Bucks, 3-1. They are looking to clinch the first round of the Eastern Conference over the Magic.

The Bucks won the last meeting 121-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Nikola Vucevic recorded 31 points in defeat for Orlando.

