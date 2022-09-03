Plane circling over Mississippi towns, pilot threatening to intentionally crash

A plane has been circling over Mississippi since early Saturday morning, and the pilot is threatening to intentionally crash.

According to WTVA, Tupelo Police said they received reports starting at 5 a.m. about a plane flying over the Northeast Mississippi town. The pilot later called 911 and threatened to crash the plane into a local Walmart.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the plane left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs. An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky and following a looping path.

Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive, the people said.

Investigators were continuing to monitor the flight’s path and have been in communication with the pilot, the people said.

The Daily Journal reports that the man flying the plane — a 1987 Beech C90A — works at Tupelo Regional Airport. Authorities believe the plane is stolen.

"With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," police said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said state law enforcement and emergency managers are "closely tracking this dangerous situation."

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

"I've never seen anything like this in this town," Criss told The Associated Press. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.