Pit bull with severely scarred eyes looking for new home

A South Florida animal rescue is hoping to find a severely injured dog a new, loving home.

On Monday, a pit bull was rescued in Hollywood, Florida. Animal officials at Noah's Rescue in Broward County said it looked like acid was thrown on the animal's face, severely scarring the dog's eyes.

Officials named the injured pit bull Rocky.

On Thursday, Noah's Rescue posted on Facebook that Rocky was doing better. In the post, it said, "Please continue sharing him! Local foster Broward area is needed for this boy! Please share!"