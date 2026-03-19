Florida teen, 17, dies after Kissimmee Airbnb party shooting

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Qvarious Savion McCloud. McCloud was found shot near a pool during a house party at a Kissimmee Airbnb on March 14, 2026. Detectives believe many of the party attendees were from Orange County and are urging witnesses or anyone with recorded video of the incident to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.



A Florida teen is dead after a shooting at an Airbnb over the weekend. Now, officials are looking for information to learn what happened.

No arrests are reported at this time.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's office confirmed that Qvarious Savion McCloud, 17, of Orlando died from his injuries after he was shot at a home off Shanti Drive, in Kissimmee, in the Veranda Palms Subdivision on March 14.

Deputies responded to the Kissimmee home around 1:25 a.m., after a reported shooting at the home, finding McCloud shot and lying near the pool, the sheriff's office said. McCloud was attending a house party with other people, deputies said.

An Airbnb released a statement to FOX 35 saying that disruptive parties in Airbnbs are strictly prohibited – citing the company's policy.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victim and all of those affected by this needless gun violence," a spokesperson said. "Disruptive parties are strictly prohibited on Airbnb, and we’ve removed the booking guest from our platform. We stand ready to support the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in their investigation."

No suspect information

What we don't know:

Law enforcement are looking for any information about what happened early that morning – including any recorded video or witnesses at the party.

Detectives believe that most party attendees were Orange County residents.

What's next:

A Candlelight vigil is being held on Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.