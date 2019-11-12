Pinellas Park police search for person who threw kittens out of a moving vehicle

Pinellas Park police are investigating a case involving kittens being thrown from a car window Monday.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 13 she saw a black kitten tossed out of a moving vehicle on 66th Street near 82nd Avenue. She said she didn’t have enough time to react and ended up hitting the cat. Soon afterward, the witness said she saw another black kitten thrown out of a car window, and that second one ran away.

Around noon, the witness called Pinellas Park police to report what happened, and police sent an officer to the scene where a dead kitten was found.

“This case here in particular happens to be a crime. Obviously individuals cannot and should not be throwing animals out of car windows,” said Sgt. Roxanne Pohl, of the Pinellas Park Police Department.

As an animal lover, the witness said she wonders how others can be so cruel. Police said anyone who can’t take care of animals should take them where they can be cared for.

“You don't want to see an animal treated in this manner. We do have other outlets for people who may find themselves with multiple animals that might be unwanted, or they can turn those animals into animal services,” said Pohl.

Police said they want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or knows something about what happened. You can call the Pinellas Park police’s non-emergency line at 727-369-7864.

