Pinellas Park police: Employee shot, killed outside Walmart Neighborhood Market

Police are investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside of a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pinellas Park.

Investigators said the shooting happened Friday morning in the back of the building, located at 6900 US Highway 19.

An employee was sitting outside the store when two gunmen wearing masks got out of a vehicle and opened fire, police said. The worker later died.

"At this point in our investigation, we do not believe this to be a random act and are investigating this as a targeted attack on the victim," police said.

The suspects are still at large.

