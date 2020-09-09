Pickup truck crashes into small plane that landed on Alligator Alley

article

A small plane made an emergency landing on Alligator Alley -- then a truck crashed into its left wing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Luckily, troopers said, there were no injuries.

The plane landed in the eastbound lanes Wednesday morning.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

"In an unfortunate twist of events, a landscape truck clipped the wing of the plane and spun it further into the grass area," according to a tweet by the City of Weston.

All occupants from inside the plane were able to exit safely.

Advertisement

The events leading up to the emergency landing remain under investigation.

